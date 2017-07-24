Laurence Fishburne cast in Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Bob D’Amico(SAN DIEGO) — The Marvel Universe has tapped Laurence Fishburne for a supersized role in their upcoming superhero film.

At San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, Marvel announced Fishburne is joining the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp as Dr. Bill Foster. Foster, also known as Black Goliath, is a brilliant scientist who has the ability to grow in size.

Incidentally, Fishburne is one of the rare actors to jump from the DC cinematic universe to Marvel’s — he starred as Daily Planet boss Perry White in Man of Steel, and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The actor will work alongside Michael Douglas’ character of Dr. Henry “Hank” Pym, the originator of the size-shifting tech that Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang steals/inherits in 2015’s Ant-Man.

Also announced for the film was Michelle Pfeiffer, who will play Janet van Dyne, the superhero wife of Hank and the mother of Hope, played by Evangeline Lilly. In the comics version, Janet was noted as the original Wasp and the first wife of the original Ant-Man. She was also said to be the chairman of The Avengers.

As previously reported, rapper T.I. will be returning to the sequel as Dave, an associate of Paul Rudd’s reformed cat burglar-turned superhero, as will scene-stealer Michael Pena as the motor-mouthed Luis.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters July 2018, from Marvel Studios, which like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

