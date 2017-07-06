Lauren Conrad is a mom

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images – TERM/Jason Merritt(LOS ANGELES) — The Hills alum Lauren Conrad and her husband, William Tell, welcomed their first child on Wednesday.

Fashion and lifestyle entrepreneur Conrad, 31, made the announcement in an appropriately crafty Instagram post: a needlepoint showing a man, along with a woman holding a baby and two dogs. “The Tells, and then there were 5” is stitched beneath it.

The post is captioned, “He’s here! We’re so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!”

Conrad and Tell tied the knot in 2014.

She announced back in January that they were expecting, with a sonogram picture posted to Instagram.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment