Kim Cattrall claims she was forced to choose between "Sex and the City" or having kids; shades co-stars

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images for Raffaello/Franziska Krug(LONDON) — Actress Kim Cattrall claims she was forced to choose between starting a family or working on the hit HBO TV series Sex and the City, which skyrocketed her career in the late 1990s.

Cattrall, 61, told British television host Piers Morgan Monday night on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories that she and her then-husband, Mark Levinson, considered undergoing IVF treatment in order to have a baby shortly after she was cast as feisty public relations maven Samantha Jones in Sex and the City.

“That was my early 40s, and I had just started filming Sex and the City, the chances of getting pregnant with these procedures … everybody was talking about it,” Cattrall said. “But I thought to myself, ‘Wow … I have 19-hour days on this series….How could I possibly continue to do that, especially in my early 40s?”

Cattrall also addressed the rumors that she was the reason that the Sex and the City 3 film never happened, telling Morgan she’s “never been friends” with her co-stars.

“…[L]ast December I got a phone call and it was concerning that [film], and the answer was simply ‘Thank you, but no’,” said Cattrall.

She added that the “negative press” over her decision, namely rumors she was “demanding” or “a diva,” is upsetting. “This is really where I take to tasks the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker,” Cattrall declared. “…I really think she could’ve been nicer.”

Even so, says Cattrall, her Sex and the City role was “a great part and I played it past the finish line, and then some, and I loved it,” also suggesting “another actress should play it. Maybe…an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment