Kevin Smith to donate residuals from his Weinstein-produced films to Women in Film

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images for IMDb.com/Bryan Bedder(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Smith, the director of indie hits Clerks and Chasing Amy, has vowed to donate all his future residuals from his Harvey Weinstein-produced films to the nonprofit organization Women in Film.

“My entire career is tied up with the man,” Smith said in an expletive-filled emotional episode of his podcast Hollywood Babble-On. “It’s been a weird f****** week. I just wanted to make some f****** movies, that’s it. That’s why I came, that’s why I made Clerks. And no f****** movie is worth all this. Like, my entire career, f*** it, take it. It’s wrapped up in something really f****** horrible.”

When an audience member suggested that it wasn’t his fault, Smith said, “I’m not looking for sympathy. I know it’s not my fault, but I didn’t f****** help. Because I sat out there talking about this man like he was a hero, like he was my friend, like he was my father and s*** like that, and he changed my f******* life. And I showed other people, like, ‘You can dream, and you can make stuff, and this man will put it out.’ I was singing praises of somebody that I didn’t f****** know.”

Miramax, which Weinstein left to form the Weinstein Company with his brother, Bob Weinstein, produced many of Smith’s films, including Clerks, Clerks II, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jersey Girl.

Smith said even if the Weinstein Company falls apart, he will donate $2,000 per month to Women in Film for the rest of his life.

“That feels like a start,” he said.

