Kerry Washington to receive Women Making History award

Getty Images/Taylor Hill(LOS ANGELES) — Kerry Washington is set to be honored for her significant contributions in film and television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Washington is one of three recipients of the sixth annual Woman Making History awards, an honor given by the National Women’s History Museum to women who have made noticeable contributions in their fields.

In addition to Washington, Instagram COO Marne Levine, and SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell will be honored for their work and their “philanthropic endeavors that support young women.”

The three women will be honored on September 16 during a special brunch event at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“We are extremely proud to honor three women with such innovative and extensive bodies of work,” said NWHM board chair Susan Whiting in a statement. “Kerry Washington broke barriers by becoming the first African-American woman to headline a network TV drama since 1974,” she said of the actress’ role as Olivia Pope on Scandal.

Past honorees include Viola Davis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sophia Bush, Rachel Zoe and Rita Moreno.

