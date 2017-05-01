Kelly Ripa teases new "Live" co-host announcement

By Stephen Iervolino

(NEW YORK) — The wait is finally over!

After a year of flying solo, Kelly Ripa teased that she’ll announce her new Live co-host on Monday.

On Sunday, Ripa tweeted a video of herself drinking from a Live with Kelly mug with a big question mark drawn on it. “Tune in tomorrow…Trust me,” says Ripa after taking a big gulp.

“We’re going to need a bigger mug. #TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost,” read a message beneath the clip.

Last April, Ripa’s former Live co-host Michael Strahan surprised everyone — including Kelly — by announcing that he’d be leaving after four years to join Good Morning America.

Since then, a parade of celebrities have taken turns joining Ripa on the daytime talk show, with Jerry O’Connell and Fred Savage among the top contenders to permanently fill Strahan’s vacated spot.

Live with Kelly airs weekdays on ABC.

Source:: Entertainment