"Justice League" reshoots causing problems for Warner Bros.

By Stephen Iervolino

Warner Bros. – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Some of DC comics’ biggest superheroes team up for the upcoming Justice League movie, but rounding up its stars for last-minute reshoots is proving to be a headache — and a costly one at that — setting the studio back $25 million, according to Variety.

The biggest snag involves Henry Cavill, who plays Superman in the film. He’s already moved on to his next project, the sixth Mission: Impossible movie, for which he’s grown a mustache. Paramount, the studio distributing the Mission: Impossible sequel, refused to let him shave it during filming, forcing Warner Brothers, the studio behind Justice League, to digitally remove it in post-production.

Likewise, Ezra Miller, who plays the Flash, is busy shooting the sequel to last year’s blockbuster, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Since the film is also a Warner Brothers property, the studio has made Miller available for both films, but getting his schedule to coincide with his co-stars has been difficult.

Justice League‘s other big stars, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot — who play Batman and Wonder Woman, respectively — aren’t working on any other projects at the moment, leaving them free for any additional filming.

Justice League opens nationwide in November.

