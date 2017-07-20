Just in time for Comic-Con, a new trailer for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle"

By Stephen Iervolino

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation – 2017/Giles Keyte(SAN DIEGO) — 20th Century Fox has released the second official trailer for the sequel to its massive 2014 sleeper hit Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle sees Taron Egerton’s newly minted super-spy Eggsy in the States after the destruction of Kingsman HQ. While across the Pond, Eggsy and his former trainer, Mark Strong’s Merlin, meet up with a Stetson-wearing Agent Tequila — Channing Tatum — and the rest of the Statesmen, the American cousins to Eggsy’s U.K. spy organization.

For an action comedy, the movie has some serious Oscar cred: Jeff Bridges stars as Agent Champagne, the head of the cowboy-themed group, which boasts another Oscar winner, Halle Berry, playing Ginger, the Yankee counterpart to Strong’s brainy gadget-guy.

Together, the Kingsmen and the Statesmen must take on a common enemy, played by yet another Academy Award-winner: Julianne Moore, as the movie’s big bad.

While the first trailer was set to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” the new trailer features a remix of The Who’s My Generation.

And while Elton John is reportedly in the film, he’s not seen in the trailer — but a sharp-eyed viewer might catch a movie marquee featuring the name of one of his hits, “The Bi*ch is Back,” in the background of an action scene.

Matthew Vaughn is back to direct Kingsman: The Golden Circle, due out September 22.

Incidentally,an animated Archer crossover has just been released, showing how a boozy meet-up with H. Jon Benjamin’s Sterling Archer and Egerton’s character leads to his trip to the U.S.

