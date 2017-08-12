Judge throws out civil trial claims against Taylor Swift

By ABC News Radio

iStock/ThinkStock(DENVER) — The judge in the Denver, CO, civil trial of pop superstar Taylor Swift has thrown out all claims by former radio disc jockey David Mueller against the singer.

Both sides rested their cases earlier today. Swift’s legal team rested without calling a single witness, relying instead on defense testimony to make their case.

The judge has allowed Mueller’s case against Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, and Swift’s manager, Frank Bell, to proceed. Each side has been allotted an hour for closing arguments.

Mueller’s attorney had already questioned Swift, her mom and her bodyguard, among others, all of whom backed the singer’s claim that Mueller put his hand up Swift’s skirt and grabbed her bare behind during a backstage photo op in 2013.

Swift smiled and her legal team shook hands as the judge read his decision. After the judge adjourned court for the day, Swift and her legal team exchanged embraces.

Usually when as judge throws out claims in this manner, it means he or she has determined that as a matter of law, there wasn’t enough evidence presented during the trial, regarding this particular aspect of the case, for a reasonable jury to find in favor of the relevant party.

Mueller sued Swift, saying her claim that he groped her is false, and caused him to be fired. Swift is counter-suing, claiming assault and battery for “offensive and harmful physical contact.”

Closing arguments will come Monday, and the jury should get the case by Monday afternoon.

