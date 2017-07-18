Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti welcome first child

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images/Jason LaVeris(LOS ANGELES) — Jordan Peele can add “proud papa” to his growing list of accolades.

According to E! News, the Get Out director and his wife, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti, have welcomed their first child. Their new baby, a boy named boy name Beaumount Gino Peele, was born on July 1.

The couple, who married in April 2016, announced they were expecting in February, around the same time Beyonce shared her pregnancy news.

“Beyoncé schmonce,” Peretti captioned an Instagram post of herself showing off her baby bump.

Peele’s sketch comedy partner, Keegan-Michael Key, also shared his thoughts on what the new baby might be like when he finally arrived.

“It’s going to be a funny kid,” he told E! News. “That’s going to be a funny funny kid.”

