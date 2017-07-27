Jon Stewart making a return to stand-up comedy with HBO special

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — After more or less laying low for the past couple of years, Jon Stewart is returning to the small screen in a big way.

Stewart, who stepped down as host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show in 2015, will headline his first HBO stand-up special in more than 20 years, and emcee the upcoming Night of Too Many Stars charity benefit for autism, Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming announced on Wednesday.

The new comedy special, which doesn’t have a title or airdate yet, will be the first for the 54-year-old comedian since Jon Stewart: Unleavened in 1996.

“I’m really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO,” says Stewart. ”They’ve always set the standard for great stand-up specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special.”

Additionally, this fall Stewart will host the latest Night of Too Many Stars all-star benefit for NEXT For AUTISM, airing live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 18. The special, created by comedy writer and performer Robert Smigel to support autism schools, programs and services, will feature stand-up performances, sketches and short films.

NEXT for AUTISM — formerly New York Collaborates for Autism — is a non-profit organization that strategically designs, launches and supports innovative programs to improve the lives of people living with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“We’re excited to bring Jon to the network with this pair of specials, says Bloys. “We’ve all missed his uniquely thoughtful brand of humor.”

