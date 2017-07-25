Johnny Depp reportedly slams lawsuit claim he has "psychological issues"

By Stephen Iervolino

(LOS ANGELES) — Johnny Depp has reportedly fired the latest salvo in his ongoing lawsuit against his former business managers.

Britain’s Daily Mail claims that it has obtained court documents in which the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star is demanding that allegations he has “psychological issues” and a “compulsive spending disorder” be stricken from his $25 million legal battle with The Management Group.

Citing the court papers, the U.K. newspaper reports Depp is claiming that his former business managers added “irrelevant and improper” statements to their response to the lawsuit, which he believes constitutes “inflammatory material” for no other reason than to “viciously attack” him in the public arena.

The 54-year-old actor filed a multi-million dollar fraud lawsuit in January against TMG, whom he fired in 2016. He filed the suit after his new managers alleged financial misconduct on the part his former advisors.

In response, TMG claimed that Depp enjoyed a lavish, $2 million-a-month lifestyle, in spite of their repeated warnings.

The countersuit seeks a judge’s ruling that Depp is to blame for his financial troubles, and $560,000 in fees TMG claims it is owed.

Depp next will be seen starring opposite Daisy Ridley, Kenneth Branagh and Penélope Cruz in the whodunit Murder on the Orient Express, opening nationwide in November.

