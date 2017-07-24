Jimmy Kimmel's 3-month-old son "doing great" after open-heart surgery, shares 1st photo since emotional monologue

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter Friday to provide an update on his three-month-old son Billy and to share a photo of the infant, the first since Kimmel’s emotional opening monologue in May, when he revealed that Billy had undergone open-heart surgery three days after his birth.

“Billy is 3 months old & doing great,” the host of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! tweeted, posting a photo of a beaming Billy. “Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got.”

Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney tweeted a different photo of their son — looking just as giggly, but in a different outfit — writing, “Billy’s looking out for a lot of his buddies at Children’s Hospital. Remind your Congresspeople to protect them.”

Kimmel — who has a daughter, Jane, 3, with McNearney — revealed Billy’s health issue during a 13-minute monologue in early May. Billy was born on April 21.

At the time, Kimmel said Billy will “have to have another open-heart surgery in three to six months to close those holes, but they wanna wait until he’s bigger, and then he’ll have a third — hopefully non-invasive procedure — sometime maybe in his early teens to replace the valve he has now.”

A tearful Kimmel also made a plea to preserve the Affordable Care Act, saying, “I saw a lot of families [at the hospital], and no parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life. It just shouldn’t happen. Not here.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment