Jimmy Kimmel gives update on son Billy 6 months after his open-heart surgery

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating his son’s six-month birthday, a milestone after the baby boy underwent open-heart surgery for a birth defect.

The host of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! shared in an emotional monologue in May that his son Billy had surgery three days after his birth.

Kimmel took to Instagram Saturday to give an update on his baby boy with wife Molly McNearney.

“Young Billy is six months old today. He is healthy and happy and we are all very grateful for your prayers, good wishes, thoughts and support of @ChildrensLA and children’s hospitals in your area,” he wrote, referencing the hospital where his son was recovering.

During his monologue earlier this year, Kimmel shared what’s next for his son in his health journey.

Billy, who was born April 21, will “have to have another open-heart surgery in three to six months to close those holes, but they want to wait until he’s bigger,” he said then.

“And then he’ll have a third — hopefully non-invasive procedure — sometime maybe in his early teens to replace the valve he has now.”

