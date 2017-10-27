"Jigsaw" and "Thank You for Your Service" top this week's new releases

By Stephen Iervolino

Brooke Palmer(LOS ANGELES) — Opening in wide release on Friday:

* Jigsaw — The eighth installment of the Saw franchise centers on a new series of gruesome murders that lead police to a killer known as Jigsaw — who has been dead for ten years. Starring Tobin Bell. Rated R.

* Thank You for Your Service — Miles Teller stars in this drama, based on true events, which takes a bold and unflinching look at the lives of several servicemen coming home from the Iraq war as they grapple with issues such as PTSD and the complexities of getting help from institutions like the Department of Veterans Affairs. Hayley Bennett and Amy Schumer also star. Rated R. (NOTE TRAILER CONTENT)

* Suburbicon — This dramedy — co-written and directed by George Clooney and starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore — centers on a home invasion that rattles the tranquility of an idyllic community. Oscar Isaac also stars. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* All I See Is You — Blake Lively stars as a blind woman whose relationship with her husband — played by Jason Clarke — changes when she regains her sight and realizes he’s threatened by her newfound independence. Rated R.

