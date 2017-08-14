Jessica Williams loves her "unapologetic" character in "The Incredible Jessica James"

By Stephen Iervolino

Netflix(NEW YORK) — Former Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams is dishing on her original Netflix film, The Incredible Jessica James, and her “unapologetic” character which she says doesn’t subscribe to black women stereotypes.

Williams stars as Jessica James, an up-and-coming Brooklyn playwright who’s navigating life after a difficult breakup. According to the actress-comedian, her focus in creating this film was to offer an alternative storyline for black women.

“It reads as interesting and different because she is a black woman,” Williams tells ABC Radio about the narrative of Jessica James. “And I think that a lot of times in our industry, black women have been pigeonholed into not fully formed characters, or, how we are pigeonholed into being a supporting character into somebody else’s narrative.”

Williams, who in addition to acting co-hosts the comedy podcast 2 Dope Queens with longtime friend Phoebe Robinson, believes James will be a breath of fresh air for anyone looking for something “dynamic.”

“We wanted to tell a story about a woman who’s unapologetic, complicated, ambitious, smart funny and not defined with the idea that she needs to get a man,” Williams says. “So, we just wanted to present this fully dynamic, fully formed character.”

The Incredible Jessica James, also starring Get Out‘s Lakeith Stanfield and Master of None‘s Noël Wells, is now available on Netflix.

