Jessica Alba is pregnant with her third child

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images/Gotham(LOS ANGELES) — Jessica Alba is expecting again.

The actress and businesswoman made the announcement on Instagram, where she shared a video of herself and her daughters holding balloons, numbered one through three.

“@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered “#babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed,” read the caption.

This will be the third child for Alba and her husband, fashion entrepreneur Cash Warren.

Alba, 36, and Cash, 38, were married in 2008. That same year they welcomed their eldest, daughter Honor. Their other little girl, Haven, turns six n August.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment