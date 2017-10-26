Jessica Alba is expecting a baby boy

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jessica Alba announced that she was expecting her third child in a cute Instagram post back in July, and on Wednesday, she posted another message — this time to reveal that she and husband, Cash Warren, are expecting a baby boy.

The 36-year-old actress and businesswoman shared a picture of her and her two daughters — Honor, nine, and Haven, six — standing beneath a box of blue balloons, captioned, “@cashwarren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announced…” She followed it with the hashtags, “#officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree.”

Alba and fashion entrepreneur Warren, 38, met on the set of the 2005 film, Fantastic Four, and tied the knot in a Beverly Hills three years later.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



Source:: Entertainment