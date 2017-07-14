"'Jersey Shore' Reunion" turns out to be E's "Reunion Road Trip"

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images/Jim Spellman(NEW JERSEY) — When we brought you news that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and some of their other Jersey Shore pals were seen shooting back on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, most thought a Jersey Shore reunion show was afoot.

It is. Sort of.

The footage wasn’t being shot for the one-time reality smash’s home, MTV, but now The Hollywood Reporter notes it’s being used for the pilot of an E! show called Reunion Road Show.

The trade notes that the series will get the old casts of hit reality shows back together; Jersey Shore will be the first installment.

“Viewers will follow the lifelong friends as they come together to gossip about each other’s lives, what has been said about them in the press, the juiciest moments and stories from behind the scenes that we never saw, and most of all talk about the pop culture hit that has bonded them forever,” the trade describes.

If the series is picked up, The Hollywood Reporter notes, the producers could also reunite the casts of beloved scripted shows.

