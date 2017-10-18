Jennifer Lawrence on sexual harassment in Hollywood: "Legal actions need to be put in place"

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Jennifer Lawrence was one of the featured speakers at ELLE‘s Women in Hollywood event Monday night in Los Angeles, and naturally sexual harassment in Hollywood was a major topic of her speech.

According to ELLE, during the speech, Lawrence told a story of being asked to lose weight for a part after an actress before her had been fired for not losing weight fast enough. She also said a female producer “had me do a nude lineup with about five women who were much, much thinner than me.”

“And we all stood side-by-side with only paste-ons covering our privates. After that degrading and humiliating lineup, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet,” Lawrence said.

In her speech, Lawrence offered support for a proposal, made at the event Monday night by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, for a film industry commission to develop, “industry-wide protections against sexual harassment and abuse.”

But speaking to reporters before the event, Lawrence said an even stronger response was needed to the problem.

“It’s good that everybody’s talking about it. I’m thrilled,” she said, but added, “Legal actions need to be put in place to protect people on film sets and we just need to make a community of support where people feel like they can go and find support, find help and get the answers…without having to be on the cover of a magazine talking about it.”

