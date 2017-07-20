Jennifer Lawrence becomes ill during Broadway show

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Jennifer Lawrence had an embarrassing moment while catching a performance of Olivia Wilde‘s edgy Broadway play 1984, on Monday, when she became violently ill.

Midway through the show, the Hunger Games star “bolted from her seat,” a source tells the New York Post. “Several people saw her getting sick in the lobby. The ushers were very helpful and courteous in helping her out.”

Lawrence is not the first theatergoer to get sick or faint during the intense drama, based on George Orwell’s dystopian novel about a future time when critical thought is squashed by a totalitarian government. The play contains shocking torture scenes and “a particularly harrowing scene involving a rat,” according to the paper.

However, that wasn’t the case with Lawrence, who “caught the stomach flu from her nephews,” a friend of the actress told the Post.

Wilde couldn’t resist poking fun at Jennifer’s mishap, tweeting on Wednesday, “As long as I have a play, Jennifer Lawrence has a place to puke.”

This marks just the latest in a series of awkward moments for Lawrence, which include famously tripping over her dress while taking the stage to accept her Best Actress award at the 2013 Oscars.

Lawrence next will be seen opposite Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in the horror film Mother, opening nationwide in October.

