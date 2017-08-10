Jane Fonda, Robert Redford reunite for 'Our Souls at Night'

By ABC News Radio

Kerry Brown/Netflix(NEW YORK) — Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, who last starred together on screen in 1979’s The Electric Horseman, will reunite in the upcoming Netflix movie Our Souls at Night.

The film, also starring Bruce Dern and adapted from Kent Haruf’s novel by The Fault in Our Stars writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, features Redford and Fonda as a pair of Colorado neighbors whose spouses died years earlier, and who discover a connection that changes their lives.

Redford and Fonda first starred together as newlyweds in the 1967 romantic comedy Barefoot in the Park.

Our Souls at Night premieres on Netflix and in select theaters September 29.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment