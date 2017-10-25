Jamie Foxx, Anthony Mackie fire up "Signal Hill" for "Ray" director Taylor Hackford

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jamie Foxx will reunite with his Ray director Taylor Hackford for the drama Signal Hill, according to Deadline.

This will be the first time the pair have worked together since the biopic that earned Foxx a best actor Oscar.

The project is based on the true story of the Signal Hill police brutality case that sent Black Panther party leader Elmer “Geronimo” Pratt to prison for a crime he denied committing.

The trial launched the career of O.J. Simpson lawyer Johnny Cochran, who fought relentlessly for justice in the case. Avengers series star Anthony Mackie will play Cochran in the film.

Pitch Perfect star Elizabeth Banks will portray Mary Neiswender, an investigative newspaper reporter who broke stories on the coverup, the trade reports.

Foxx next will be seen in Robin Hood, slated for a 2018 release, while Mackie, who was recently seen in Detroit, will appear in Avengers: Infinity War in May 4, 2018.

