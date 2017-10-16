James Corden apologizes for Harvey Weinstein jokes

By Stephen Iervolino

CBS/Terence Patrick(LOS ANGELES) — James Corden is apologizing for jokes he made Friday night about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

While emceeing the amFAR Gala Los Angeles on Friday night, the Late Late Show host aimed several jokes at Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, including actresses Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie. He was fired last week from The Weinstein Co. he helped found.

“To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention,” Corden wrote on Twitter Sunday evening.

Variety reports that among Corden’s remarks were the jokes: “This is a beautiful room, it’s a beautiful night here in L.A. It’s so beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.” And, “It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath.”

The jokes received harsh criticism on social media, especially from one of Weinstein’s accusers, actress Rose McGowan, who called Corden a “motherf****** piglet” on Twitter. She added, “Hearing the audience’s vile roars & laughs show EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are.”

Another of Weinstein’s accusers, Asia [a-see-a] Argento, tweeted: “Shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him.”

