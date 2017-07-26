James Cameron prepping "Titanic" special for movie's 20th anniversary

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images/David J. Hogan(LOS ANGELES) — Director James Cameron is returning to Titanic.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his film, Cameron and the National Geographic network will partner on an hour-long documentary that will look not only at the making of the film, but also the discoveries about the sunken oceanliner made over the last two decades.

Also taking part will be Dr. Robert Ballard, the man who discovered the wreck. Cameron and Ballard will discuss the recently declassified story of Ballard’s discovery while on a secret mission for the U.S. Navy.

The special also will explore new research about the doomed ships final hours.

“When I wrote the film, and when I set out to direct it, I wanted every detail to be as accurate as I could make it, and every harrowing moment of the ship’s final hours accounted for,” Cameron said in a statement. “I was creating a living history; I had to get it right out of respect for the many who died and for their legacy. But did I really get it right? Now, with National Geographic and with the latest research, science and technology, I’m going to reassess.”

Titanic: 20th Anniversary will air in December.

While Cameron and NatGeo will be taking viewers back to Titanic, the network is also pairing with Leonardo DiCaprio to take viewers to the moon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Titanic star’s company, Appian Way Productions, is teaming up with NatGeo to develop a scripted, a multiple-season drama based on The Right Stuff, the 1979 book by Tom Wolfe about the U.S. fighter pilots engaged in postwar research with experimental rocket-powered, high-speed aircraft and documents the stories of the first astronauts selected for the American space program.

DiCaprio will serve as an executive producer.

