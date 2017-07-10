It's a pair of "Dancing with the Stars" weddings

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Eric McCandless(NEW YORK) — Wedding bells rang over the weekend for three Dancing with the Stars pros.

Judge and former pro dancer Julianne Hough, 29, married her fiance, 34-year-old NHL star Brooks Laich, at an outdoor ceremony near Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, according to People magazine. Hough’s brother, Dancing pro Derek Hough, was one of the ceremony’s groomsmen.

Also Saturday, Dancing with the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd, 30, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, tied the knot in Huntington, NY. Maks’ brother, fellow DWTS hoofer Val Chmerkovskiy, was his brother’s best man.

Peta and Maks welcomed a baby boy last January.

