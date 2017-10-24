Issa Rae developing '90s L.A. drama for HBO

By Stephen Iervolino

HBO/Anne Marie Fox (LOS ANGELES) — Insecure creator and star Issa Rae is staying close to home with her next official project.

Deadline has learned Rae is developing a new drama for HBO. The untitled project will focus on a black family living in Los Angeles during the “early and turbulent 1990s” and how they deal with the events of that era.

Rae is set to co-executive produce the potential series, with The Turner House author Angela Flournoy to write the script and also co-executive produce.

“I’m so thrilled to be working with Angela,” Rae told Deadline in a statement. “I was a huge fan of The Turner House and we feel so lucky to bring her beautiful storytelling to HBO.”

This is the latest project for Rae, who’s currently filming The Hate U Give, starring Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Anthony Mackie and Common.

