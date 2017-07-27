Is Sean Spicer waltzing from the White House to "Dancing with the Stars?"

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Now that he’s ditched the briefing room, is Sean Spicer considering a move to the ballroom?

The embattled former White House Press Secretary, who announced his resignation last Friday, reportedly is being courted by ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and a beltway source tells the New York Post that the rumor “has legs.”

Spicer, 45, was spotted leaving the New York City offices of the four major TV networks, says the source, adding that some executives “made the full-court press” for the touchy spokesperson, while others “just kicked the tires.”

Spicer had no comment when reached by phone by the newspaper on Wednesday. An ABC rep said, “We don’t comment on casting.”

Current Energy Secretary and former Texas Governor Rick Perry competed on last season’s Dancing with the Stars after a losing bid for the GOP presidential nomination. He was booted off DWTS after the third week.

Dancing with the Stars returns for its 25th season September 18 on ABC.

