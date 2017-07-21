"Insecure" cast says the HBO series hits close to home

By Stephen Iervolino

HBO/Anne Marie Fox

(LOS ANGELES) — With the second season of Insecure set to premiere on Sunday, the cast of the hit HBO series is weighing in on their connection to their characters. In addition to sharing how the show takes a page out of their everyday lives, Issa Rae is also offering her thoughts on how her character Issa Dee will now deal with being single.

“We’re just going to see her kind of filter it a bit more and realize who she doesn’t want to be,” Rae tells ABC Radio. “Given her new single status she’s feeling kind of vulnerable– so we’ll see how she adjusts to her vulnerability.”

Jay Ellis, who plays Issa’s now former boyfriend Lawrence on the show, says even though he and his character have different ideas when it comes to relationships, Lawrence’s character traits are very familiar.

“When I look back at how Lawrence started out, there are a lot of things,” Ellis says of the similarities. “There are the the discourage traits, the down on yourself — those moments when your constantly getting told ‘no’ — where things aren’t going the way you want them to and…you’re not really sure which way to go.”

But, like his character, Ellis says he’s learned how to “bounce back” and “how you get off the ground and go fight the next day.”

Yvonne Orji goes further saying her character Molly’s narrative is taken straight from her experiences.

“We..talked to the writers and we just thought we were having a casual conversation with friends and I think some of the things we shared openly…made its way into the season,” she says.

The actress adds, “Before you know it, your life is in episode four!”

Insecure returns Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment