Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart Say Goodbye to 'X-Men' franchise with 'Logan'

By ABC News Radio

Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine and Dafne Keen as Laura in “LOGAN”; Ben Rothstein/Twentieth Century Fox(NEW YORK) — If you were hoping it wasn’t true, we’re sorry: Logan really will be the last time Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine. Not only that, but Patrick Stewart also says it’ll be his final time playing Professor Charles Xavier.

At a red carpet screening of Logan at the Time Warner Center in New York City Friday night, Jackman — who first played Wolverine, aka Logan, in 2000’s X-Men — said the movie wasn’t predicted to be a hit.

Jackman told ABC Radio, “A mate of mine…he’s a producer in Hollywood, and he said ‘I’ll give you a tip: The word is on the street, it’s going to tank.'”

Instead, X-Men kicked off the superhero movie craze, and Jackman wound up playing Wolverine a total of nine times. But now, he says it’s time to say goodbye, and Logan is the perfect swan song.

“It feels perfect to me. [Director] James Mangold, I owe everything to that guy…And I said to Jim, “It’s my last one. I’ve got this idea, we do something a little more like The Wrestler, or Unforgiven and he mentioned Shane and The Gauntlet and I said, we’re going to stick to that, and do that. And that feels true to the character for me.”

Patrick Stewart, who played Professor Charles Xavier alongside Jackman since 2000, agreed. Though he’d previously hinted he wasn’t quite ready to say goodbye to Professor X, Stewart said watching Logan the week before with Jackman in Berlin changed his mind.

“It occurred to me as we watched the credits roll, there will never be a more perfect way to say goodbye to this franchise than this movie,” said Stewart.

Logan opens nationwide Friday.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment