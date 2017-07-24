Hilary Duff's L.A. home burglarized while she and son vacationed in Canada

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC Radio(NEW YORK) — Hilary Duff got quite a scare last week when she returned home from a vacation with her son and discovered that her Los Angeles home had been burglarized.

“This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe,” Duff’s rep tells Entertainment Tonight. “That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward.”

The thief or thieves made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars-worth of jewelry, a source tells TMZ, which first broke the story.

The Younger star was vacationing in Canada with her five-year-old son, Luca, at the time of the robbery.

As of now there are no suspects, according to ET.

