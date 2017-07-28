Henry Cavill responds to "Justice League" mustache "fiasco"

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Fred Lee

(LOS ANGELES) — When reports surfaced earlier this week Superman’s alter-ego, Henry Cavill, was filming Justice League reshoots with a mustache — which would later have to be digitally removed — fans lost their minds.

On the plus side, some clever videos did surface.

The actor, who is currently shooting Mission: Impossible 6, has taken to Instagram to rip the “fiasco” out by the roots, and try to smooth things over with fans.

“It is time to finally set the record straight in this moustache fiasco,” he wrote.

Referring to a huge, glowing set prop, Cavill noted, “Pictured above, is not a set on ‘MI6’ but is in fact the latest in a series of weapons being designed by Warner Bros. and Paramount Studios to combat the entity known as ‘Henry Cavill’s Moustache,'” he continued.

After his joke, he added that, “there has been no discussion over whether to shave or not to shave for the JL reshoots, simply a relentless campaign to put an end to the seemingly inexorable conquest of this despotic ‘stache.'”

He then said he fully is aware that the “beast” of a mustache has to go,”without bringing our own doom raining down upon us.” He added some hashtags, including the cheeky, “HenryCavillsMoustache #HopeIsAllWeHaveLeft #MoustacheImpossible.”

Incidentally, he’s not the first hirsute hero to require some on-set shaving: when Joss Whedon dreamed up the famous “Shawarma” end-credit scene for The Avengers, Captain America himself, Chris Evans, was sporting a beard. He hid the facial hair with a flesh-covered appliance, masked behind his gloved hand.







