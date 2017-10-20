Has Anna Faris moved on from ex-husband Chris Pratt?

By Stephen Iervolino

Filmmagic/Jason LaVeris(LOS ANGELES) — It look like Anna Faris has found a new guy after splitting with her husband Chris Pratt a couple of months ago.

The Mom star has been spotted on a number of dates with cinematographer Michael Barrett, with whom she worked on the upcoming reboot Overboard, according to E! Online

Faris, 40, and Barrett reportedly were spotted eating at a Pacific Palisades, California, restaurant last week, “laughing at the table,” a source tells the entertainment website.

She looked very happy and had a smile on her face when she was leaving,” notes the insider, adding that Barrett picked up the check.

During another visit to the same restaurant later in the week, the couple shared several dishes, along with a bottle of wine and definitely appeared to be on a dinner date, according to the source.

“It seemed romantic in the way they were looking at one another and how they were laughing at the table, says the spy, adding, “No one in the restaurant realized it was her.”

Faris and Barrett also were spotted at a Los Angeles carnival back in September, along with her son.

“They made the day all about him and were watching him play carnival games and cheering him on,” said the eyewitness.

TMZ also spotted the pair dining in Malibu recently.

Faris and Pratt, 38 announced they were separating in August, after eight years of marriage.

Overboard, co-starring Eva Longoria, is slated for a 2018 release.

Mom returns for its fifth season November 2 on CBS.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment