Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob Weinstein accused of sexual harassment by TV showrunner

By Stephen Iervolino

WireImage/Mathew Imaging(LOS ANGELES) – Bob Weinstein, who co-founded The Weinstein Company with brother Harvey Weinstein, has been accused of sexual harassment by a female executive producer of the TV series The Mist.

Amanda Segel, a showrunner for the Spike TV drama, made the allegations in a report published Tuesday by Variety.

Segel said Weinstein repeatedly made unwanted romantic overtures toward her, including asking her out to dinner.

“‘No’ should be enough,” Segel told Variety. “After ‘no,’ anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.”

Through his attorney Bert Fields, Bob Weinstein has denied the claims.

“Variety‘s story about Bob Weinstein is riddled with false and misleading assertions by Ms. Segel and we have the emails to prove it, but even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching,” Fields said in a statement obtained by ABC News. “There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment, and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that.”

Fields told ABC News that “not any fair-minded person could believe that Bob would do anything like this,” adding that Segel’s relationship with Bob Weinstein was always pleasant.

The Weinstein Company referred to Fields’ statement when asked by ABC News for comment.

In a statement to ABC News, Spike TV said, “We take all allegations of this nature very seriously, and are investigating.”

Segel’s attorney did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment