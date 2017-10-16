Harvey Weinstein expelled from Motion Picture Academy

By Stephen Iervolino

(LOS ANGELES) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein, following numerous allegations of sexual harassment or assault against the former movie mogul and producer, the film academy announced Saturday in a statement.

“The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors met today to discuss the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and has voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy,” the statement read.

“We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over,” it continued. “What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.”

The 54-member board followed in the footsteps of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, known as BAFTA, which earlier this week also revoked the membership of Weinstein.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, including actresses Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie. He was fired last week from The Weinstein Co. he helped found.

The former movie mogul and producer has two Oscar nominations personally and has had a long history with the Academy. During his tenure first at Miramax and then at The Weinstein Co., the companies’ films were nominated for 341 Academy Awards and won 81.

In related news, French President Emmanuel Macron told a French television network on Sunday that he is seeking to have Weinstein’s French Legion of Honor award revoked. Weinstein received the award in 2012.

