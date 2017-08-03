Halle Berry talks 'Kidnap' and explains why every woman should learn self-defense

By ABC News Radio

Tyler Golden/ABC(NEW YORK) — Halle Berry plays a strong mother who will stop at nothing to rescue her kidnapped son in the upcoming thriller, Kidnap.

In an interview with Good Morning America Tuesday, the actress said she’s glad to “see a woman save the day” at the end of the film, which is something the actress can certainly relate to in real life.

Berry said she thinks it “should be mandatory” for all women to take self-defense classes to protect themselves and their children, should a dangerous situation arise.

“I do hand combat training,” the actress and mother of two said. “I’m the kind of person that, if something really goes down, I want to be that kind of mom that can have a fighting chance for my kids and for myself. I think every woman should know self-defense and combat training. I think it should be mandatory, especially if you have children, you should learn how to protect yourselves.”

Berry also said the plot to Kidnap is every parent’s worst nightmare: “It’s real for all of us. What would you do if you saw your child snatched before your eyes, close enough to see, but too far to do anything about it? What would you really do?

“Hundreds of kids are really kidnapped every day,” Berry added. “It’s real, and it was so real for me being a mom too. Every day, it was visceral. My emotions were here, and I just thought, ‘The horror.’ Every mom would go far and would not stop.”

Berry also said Kidnap, while filled with “a lot of tension” and plenty of “action,” is “rewarding” because you get to see how a woman saves the day.

The film opens nationwide Friday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment