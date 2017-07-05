Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Lopez and others light up Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

By Stephen Iervolino

Hailee Steinfeld; Virginia Sherwood/NBC(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — Hailee Steinfeld and Charlie Puth led the parade of stars performing on Tuesday night’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC.

Steinfeld, appearing live from New York City’s 230 5th Avenue Rooftop Lounge, performed “Most Girls,” the first single from her upcoming album. Later, the 20-year-old Pitch Perfect 3 star returned to sing her 2015 colaboration with Zedd, “Starving.”

Puth, also performing live from NYC, sang his 2016 hit featuring Selena Gomez, “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” as well as his new one, “Attention,” both from his latest album, Nine Track Mind.

The show was bookended with a couple of performances by Jennifer Lopez, taped last Friday. J-Lo opened th telecast, flashing some sexy dance moves on her 2002 hit, “Jenny from the Block.” The 48-year old singer, joined by the Cuban musical group Gente de Zona, closed the show with “Ni Tu Ni You,” the first single from Lopez’s upcoming Spanish language album.

The lineup for NBC’s broadcast of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular also included Sheryl Crow performing “Soak Up the Sun” and her new one, “Be Myself,” as well as country superstars Lady Antebellum and Brad Paisley.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment