Hackers say they're preparing to release more HBO data

By ABC News Radio

Still from “Game of Thrones”; Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO(NEW YORK) — Hackers who breached HBO’s computer systems and already have leaked unaired episodes of HBO shows have threatened to release more material on Sunday, according to Variety.

The entertainment industry trade reports that in an automated email reply the hackers wrote that they will be releasing everything they’ve obtained “gradually every week,” with the next leak coming at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The hackers claim to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of data from HBO’s computer networks.

On Monday, HBO CEO Richard Plepler confirmed in an email to employees that the network had been hacked. A separate statement obtained by ABC News revealed more details about the hack, including that law enforcement is investigating it.

“HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information,” the statement begins. “We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

