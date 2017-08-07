'Guardians of the Galaxy' showrunner James Gunn shares retro video for "Guardians Inferno"

By ABC News Radio

Marvel Sstudios/Disney(LOS ANGELES) — It likely wasn’t what Marvel fans had expected following a series of Twitter posts from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 showrunner James Gunn teasing something “amazing,” but his campy all-star music video for the song “Guardians Inferno,” featuring David Hasselhoff, on Sunday was still a welcome treat.

In addition to Gunn himself, the funky 1970s disco clip also features cameos from the film’s stars, including Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn and even Marvel honcho Stan Lee, dancing to a space-themed backdrop. There’s also a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo by Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Hasselhoff’s rap is followed by a chant of “Zardu Hasselfrau” along with a graphic of the words flashed across the screen — a nod to the name Gamora, Saldana’s character in the film, mistakenly calls the actor.

Hasselhoff ends the songs with the advice, “Just remember, in these times of hardship, We. Are. Groot.” Afterwards, a dancing robot that appears throughout the video removes his helmet, revealing himself as Chris Pratt.

The video will be included as a special feature on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Blu-ray, available August 22. The movie will be available for digital download Tuesday.

Gunn will return to write and direct the third installment of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, slated to open in 2020. Marvel, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment