"Girls Trip" Co-Star Kofi Siriboe has "the hugest crush" on co-star Jada Pinkett Smith

By Stephen Iervolino

Universal – 2017(NEW YORK) — Kofi Siriboe can confidentially say that one of the highlights of his young life is playing Jada Pinkett Smith’s love interest in the new romantic movie comedy, Girls Trip.

Girls Trip stars Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish as four lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans for an exclusive getaway to reignite their wild sides. Kofi plays Malik, a twenty-one year college kid who becomes Pinkett Smith’s boy toy. He still can’t get over the experience of working with his childhood “crush.”

“It’s been such an experience to work with her so intimately… I’ve watched her since I was a kid,” Siriboe tells ABC Radio. “I have the hugest crush on…Jada Pinkett…Like, that was an amazing experience.”

Siriboe says scoring the role was a much needed “change up” from the “social issues” in Queen Sugar and the serious characters he’s played in the past.

“You know I gave it everything. Because it’s a simple role and it’s a lot lighter than like Ralph Angel [from Queen Sugar] or Kicks — anything that I’ve really done,” he explains. “It’s just like it’s fun. It’s really fun-felt — more than anything my role in the film.”

How does Siriboe sum up his Girls Trip role? “I play twenty-one years old, like, this college frat dude, who’s trying to get him some cougar love!”

Girls Night, which also stars Larenz Tate, Kate Walsh and Mike Colter, is in theaters now.

