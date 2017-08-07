Get your first look at Josh Brolin as Cable in 'Deadpool 2 '

By ABC News Radio

Marvel Studios/Disney(NEW YORK) — Ryan Reynolds just shared the first two images of Josh Brolin as his partner in crime in the upcoming Deadpool 2.

Brolin will play tough-as-nails mutant and time traveler Cable, the other half of the “Cable & Deadpool” duo.

“We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin,” Reynolds posted on Twitter alongside a picture of Brolin with his finger raised to his mouth in a “shhh” gesture. While Deadpool is all about chatting and breaking the fourth wall, Cable is as serious and menacing as they come.

The second picture has Cable carrying his gun over one shoulder, his metallic, cybernetic arm dangling on the other side. “DeadPool 2: Your premium #Cable provider. #DeadPool2,” Reynolds wrote for that pic.

Brolin added the photos to his Instagram, captioning one, “Now offering 25 percent off your next autopsy. ?? #youremine #deadpool.”

Though we’ve yet to see action footage from Deadpool 2, the highly anticipated sequel is set for release sometime next year.

Last year’s R-rated Deadpool pulled in almost $800 million worldwide and was also a critical success. Deadpool was coproduced by Marvel Entertainment, owned by ABC News parent company Disney.

