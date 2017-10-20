"Geostorm," "Only the Brave" and "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween" are among this week's new releases

By Stephen Iervolino

* Only the Brave — Josh Brolin stars in the real-life story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of wildfire fighters in Arizona, 19 of whom died fighting a blaze in Prescott, Arizona in 2013. Miles Teller and Brendan McDonough co-star. Rated PG-13. (TRAILER CONTAINS MILD PROFANITY)

* Geostorm — A network of weather satellites designed to protect the Earth suddenly starts attacking it, touching off a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone. Gerard Butler, Andy Garcia and Ed Harris star. Rated PG-13.

* Same Kind of Different as Me — Greg Kinnear stars as an international art dealer forced to befriend a dangerous homeless man — played by Djimon Hounsou — in order to save his struggling marriage to a woman — portrayed by Renée Zellweger — whose dreams will lead them all on a wild journey. Rated PG-13.

* The Snowman — Michael Fassbender plays Detective Harry Hole, who investigates the death of a young woman, leading to a cat and mouse game with a sociopath known as “The Snowman Killer,” to end his murderous spree. J.K. Simmons, John Voight and Val Kilmer also star. Rated R.

* Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween — Perry is back in drag as the tough, elderly woman, who ventures to a haunted campground with her family who end up running for their lives when monsters, goblins and the boogeyman appear. Rated PG-13. (TRAILER CONTAINS MILD PROFANITY)

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Wonderstruck — The story of a Midwestern boy is told simultaneously with a tale about a girl in New York from fifty years earlier in this drama starring Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams. Rated PG.

