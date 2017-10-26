George Clooney donates $1 million to combat war crimes and corruption in Africa

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — George Clooney is putting his money where his mouth is in the fight against war crimes in Africa.

On Wednesday, the actor’s Clooney Foundation for Justice, announced a $1 million gift to The Sentry, an organization he co-founded. The Sentry’s policy analysts, regional experts and financial forensic investigators follow the money and build dossiers on those the organization says are funding genocide and other mass atrocities in Africa.

The donation kicks off The Sentry’s “Making War Criminals Pay” fundraising campaign.

The Sentry’s dossiers are turned over to banks and governments in hopes of helping authorities to prosecute or seize assets.

