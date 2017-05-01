Game Over, Man! Ridley Scott says "Alien 5" is dead

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images/Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection

(LOS ANGELES) — If you’re a fan of James Cameron’s Aliens and were jonesing to see Sigourney Weaver and Michael Biehn reprise their roles in the franchise, prepare to be disappointed.

The project, which was to have been directed by Neill Blomkamp, is apparently dead. The filmmaker had teased fans with art depicting Weaver’s Ellen Ripley and Biehn’s Cpl. Dwayne Hicks back in action — the latter scarred by an acid blood blast in the closing moments of Cameron’s 1986 masterpiece.

Despite his onscreen heroics, Hicks was unceremoniously killed off-screen in the opening moments of Alien 3, a bitter pill for the fan favorite character. Blomkamp’s version would have eliminated that third movie, which ended with Ripley’s death.

However, speaking with the French website Allocine, Alien director Ridley Scott, who’s also producing the upcoming Alien: Covenant, declared, “There was never a script. It was an idea that evolved from, I believe, a 10-page pitch, and I was meant to be part of the producers on that.”

Scott noted, “It didn’t evolve. Fox decided that they didn’t want to do it and that was it. I’d already done Prometheus and I was planning Covenant so I dunno.”

Will the film ever see the light of day? “I don’t think so,” Scott noted, adding, “no.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment