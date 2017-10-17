'Game of Thrones' star Lena Headey accuses Harvey Weinstein of inappropriate behavior

By ABC News Radio

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Game of Thrones star Lena Heady’s the latest actress accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of inappropriate sexual behavior.

“The first time I met Harvey Weinstein was at the Venice Film Festival,” the actress writes on her Twitter, noting that the 2005 film The Brothers Grimm was showing there, in which she starred with Matt Damon and Heath Ledger.

“At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water,” Heady continues. “I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture.”

Headey goes on: “I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked, I remember thinking, it’s got to be a joke, I said something like.. oh come on mate?? It’d be like kissing my dad!! Let’s go get a drink, get back to the others.”

Headey concludes, “I was never in any other Miramax film.”

Miramax was the production company Harvey and brother Bob Weinstein founded in 1979, before leaving in 2005 to form The Weinstein Company.

Headey, who plays the ruthless Queen Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, also notes parenthetically that she was “subjected to endless bullying” by The Brothers Grimm director Terry Gilliam while shooting that film.

Weinstein’s been accused of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape by numerous actresses over the past week. His rep has denied Weinstein had any sexual contact that wasn’t consensual.

