"Game of Thrones" seventh season premieres to record ratings

By Stephen Iervolino

HBO/Helen Sloan(NEW YORK) —Game of Thrones‘ highly anticipated seventh season premiere was the biggest in HBO history for any of its series.

The fantasy drama — starring Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner Maisie Williams and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — attracted more 16.1 million viewers across all of its platforms — including repeats, streaming and DVR, representing a 50 percent increase from last season’s opener.

The season-seven premiere also nabbed the highest number of concurrent viewers across the streaming services HBO Go and HBO Now.

Furthermore, the TV broadcast itself drew over 10.1 million viewers – a 27 percent increase from last season’s premiere, which aired in the spring, when TV viewership is normally higher than in the summer, according to Variety.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

