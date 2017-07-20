"Game of Thrones" creators launching new HBO series, "Confederate"

By Stephen Iervolino

HBO – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — There may not be any dragons showing up, but a new, forthcoming series from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss sound like it will be no less dark and fantasy-filled.

On Wednesday HBO announced that it would be working with Benioff and Weiss on an historical fantasy show called Confederate, chronicling events leading to the “Third American Civil War.”

According to a statement from HBO, the show is described as taking place in an alternate timeline in which the south has, “seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution.”

There’s a Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone separating north from south, and the show follows a spate of characters including “freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall.”

Benioff and Weiss said, “We have discussed Confederate for years, originally as a concept for a feature film. But our experience on Thrones has convinced us that no one provides a bigger, better storytelling canvas than HBO.”

Production on Confederate will begin following the final season of Game of Thrones.

