Friends of stuntwoman killed on "Deadpool 2" set mourn "an extraordinary woman"

20th Century Fox(LOS ANGELES) — The motorcycle racing team that was home to Joi “SJ” Harris, the stunt performer killed on the set Deadpool 2 in Canada Monday, has posted a statement on Facebook.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss,” the statement begins, calling Harris, “an extraordinary woman with a passion for riding and motorsports,” with a “beautiful spirit and bubbly personality,” who, “will be remembered for her ground breaking career as the first African American female road racer.”

The statement goes on: “She was living her dream, when her life was suddenly cut short while filming as a stunt rider. She will be dearly missed by her race fans all over the world. We ask that you respect the privacy of her family and friends, as we mourn her loss.”

Harris, 40, died when she apparently lost control of her motorcycle and crashed through a plate glass window.

Her Facebook page notes the racer was still recovering from surgery in June for a broken wrist. Her first race back after the operation was just last month. Afterward, she posted, “I needed to prove to MYSELF that I didn’t lose my heart for the sport,” adding, “I KNEW MY WRIST WASN’T 100% YET I NEEDED MY HEART TO BE?”

On Monday, Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds himself tweeted a statement, saying in part he and others were “heartbroken, shocked and devastated…but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loves ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them – along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

Deadpool 2, which also stars Josh Brolin, opens next year.

