Former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller reports to prison

Lifetime/Karolina Wojtasik(CALIFORNIA) — Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller arrived at 12:25 p.m. to the Federal Correctional Complex, Satellite Prison Camp, in Victorville, California, on Wednesday according to a public information officer at the prison.

Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud earlier this year.

However, U.S. District Court Judge Joy Flowers Conti told Miller she could transition to a halfway house after serving 10 months of her sentence.

“This is an extremely emotional day for Ms. Miller,” her attorney, Robert Ridge, told ABC News. “Earlier today, Ms. Miller expressed to us that she is looking forward to starting the process of completing her obligations set by the court. She has accepted that this matter will never truly be ‘behind her’, but this chapter of the process has begun and there is now an end in sight.”

According to ABC affiliate WTAE in Pittsburgh, where Miller was tried, she was also ordered to pay $40,000 in fines and to spend two years on supervised release.

Miller was indicted on fraud charges in 2015 for allegedly hiding about $775,000 in income to gain better terms to restructure her debt. She also was accused of bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it. However, the reality TV star, who pleaded guilty in 2016, said she was “not intentionally” trying to hide anything and “wasn’t trying to hurt anyone.”

After her sentencing, Miller said that she planned to spend her time behind bars reading, writing and learning Spanish.

