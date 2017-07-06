Fifteen months after wife's death, Patton Oswalt is engaged

By Andrea Dresdale

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt has proposed to actress Meredith Salenger, 15 months after the unexpected death of his writer wife, Michelle McNamara.

The news initially came from a source who told People that the pair began seeing each other after they had become friends. They were introduced to each other by a mutual pal, former Real O’Neals star Martha Plimpton and first went public last month, at the premiere of the movie Baby Driver in Los Angeles.

Salenger seemed to confirm the news with a humorous Instagram posting featuring her and Oswalt together, with a picture of a tiny Dwayne Johnson in full wrestling mode Photoshopped onto her hand. The caption reads, “I don’t wanna brag… but check out the size of The Rock on my finger! Hahahah.”

She then confirmed the news for real with another Instagram post featuring photos of her ring, and shots with both Oswalt, and his eight-year-old daughter Alice. She captioned the post, “It’s official. I’m the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!! I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes.”

Oswalt has made headlines for how he and Alice have dealt with the sudden loss of McNamara, 46, who died in her sleep in April of 2016.

The cause of her death was later attributed to an undiagnosed heart condition, along with a combination of drugs including Xanax, the pain medication Fentanyl, and the attention deficit disorder drug Adderall, Variety reported.

